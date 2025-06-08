Promising Music Stocks To Watch Now – June 6th

Apple, Amazon.com, Alibaba Group, Spotify Technology, and Walt Disney are the five Music stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Music stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business involves the creation, production, distribution or monetization of music content. This category includes record labels, streaming platforms, concert promoters and music publishers, all of which generate revenue through royalties, ticket sales, licensing fees and subscriptions. Investors buy music stocks to gain exposure to the various income streams and growth potential within the global music industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Music stocks within the last several days.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $4.18 on Friday, reaching $204.81. The stock had a trading volume of 25,760,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,003,151. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $201.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Apple has a 1-year low of $169.21 and a 1-year high of $260.10.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $5.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $212.94. 24,535,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,058,195. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.51, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $191.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.65. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.03. 5,460,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,962,233. The firm has a market cap of $283.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $71.80 and a fifty-two week high of $148.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.56.

Spotify Technology (SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

NYSE SPOT traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $712.52. 633,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,213,635. Spotify Technology has a fifty-two week low of $288.07 and a fifty-two week high of $718.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.75 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $609.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $556.57.

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Shares of DIS traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,917,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,006,546. The firm has a market cap of $204.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.14 and a 200-day moving average of $105.80. Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $80.10 and a 12 month high of $118.63.

