Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Bought by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth $445,005,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth $376,209,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 604.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,004,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719,614 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 234.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,117,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $178,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,662 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 151.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,064,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,967,000 after acquiring an additional 640,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total transaction of $114,208.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,670 shares in the company, valued at $18,372,009.60. The trade was a 0.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PEG opened at $80.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.36. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $71.89 and a twelve month high of $95.22. The company has a market capitalization of $40.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.48.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.43. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.85%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.