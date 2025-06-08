PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target Lowered to $95.00 at Evercore ISI

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PVH. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PVH from $103.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of PVH from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PVH from $95.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.53.

Get PVH alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PVH

PVH Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $65.46 on Thursday. PVH has a 1 year low of $59.28 and a 1 year high of $120.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.68 and a 200 day moving average of $84.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The textile maker reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.06. PVH had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. PVH’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PVH will post 11.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PVH Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in PVH during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PVH by 30.0% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PVH

(Get Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.