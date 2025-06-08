Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Stake Lessened by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 231,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,707 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Qorvo were worth $16,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QRVO. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 181.9% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 38,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 24,620 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 179.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 53,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 34,516 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 7,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 148.2% during the fourth quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 58,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 34,749 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on QRVO shares. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Qorvo from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Qorvo from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on Qorvo from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Benchmark raised shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.21.

QRVO stock opened at $78.58 on Friday. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.46 and a twelve month high of $130.99. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 280.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.42. Qorvo had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $869.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, Director John R. Harding sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total transaction of $101,630.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,597 shares in the company, valued at $532,473.73. This trade represents a 16.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

