REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its position in shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) by 93.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,890 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in REV Group were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in REV Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of REV Group by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA acquired a new position in shares of REV Group in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of REV Group in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REV Group during the fourth quarter worth $216,000.

Get REV Group alerts:

REV Group Stock Up 4.5%

NYSE:REVG opened at $44.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. REV Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.54 and a 1-year high of $45.54.

REV Group Announces Dividend

REV Group ( NYSE:REVG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $629.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.51 million. REV Group had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that REV Group, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. REV Group’s payout ratio is presently 12.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on REV Group from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of REV Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of REV Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on REV Group

About REV Group

(Free Report)

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.