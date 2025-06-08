Revathi Advaithi Sells 181,028 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Stock

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 181,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $7,767,911.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,463,695 shares in the company, valued at $62,807,152.45. This represents a 11.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Revathi Advaithi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 3rd, Revathi Advaithi sold 59,150 shares of Flex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total transaction of $2,537,535.00.

On Tuesday, May 13th, Revathi Advaithi sold 164,700 shares of Flex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $6,915,753.00.

On Wednesday, May 7th, Revathi Advaithi sold 120,280 shares of Flex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total value of $4,581,465.20.

FLEX stock opened at $43.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Flex Ltd. has a 1-year low of $25.11 and a 1-year high of $45.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.19.

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Flex had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Flex in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Flex from $53.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Flex from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Flex from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Flex by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 26,114,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,006,436,000 after buying an additional 569,916 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Flex by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,742,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $719,232,000 after acquiring an additional 996,276 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Flex by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,298,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,155,000 after acquiring an additional 817,215 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Flex by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,513,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $326,833,000 after acquiring an additional 916,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Flex by 55.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,363,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

