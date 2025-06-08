RFG Advisory LLC Acquires 498 Shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 166.4% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000.

JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JQUA opened at $59.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 0.95. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.25 and a fifty-two week high of $60.79.

About JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

