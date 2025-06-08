RFG Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,157 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,246 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,526,000 after acquiring an additional 4,818 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $8,263,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 536,823 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $125,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 28,257 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,632,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NSC opened at $250.89 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $201.63 and a 52 week high of $277.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.61. The firm has a market cap of $56.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.32.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.03). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.89%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $298.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $293.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $278.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $284.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.24.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

