RFG Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter worth about $398,077,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 17,785.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 505,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,867,000 after acquiring an additional 502,961 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,404,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,627,000 after acquiring an additional 474,274 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 528.6% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 507,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,235,000 after acquiring an additional 426,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,435,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,220,000 after acquiring an additional 384,205 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NUE stock opened at $121.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.67. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $97.59 and a 12 month high of $170.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.25 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

NUE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $164.00 price target on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Nucor from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Argus set a $155.00 target price on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Nucor from $153.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.22.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 34,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $4,115,065.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,993 shares in the company, valued at $19,590,128.67. This trade represents a 17.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

