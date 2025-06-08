RFG Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,986 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,690 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 380,667 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 49,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 140,400.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,238 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of FCT opened at $9.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.15. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $10.93.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.86%.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

