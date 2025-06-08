RFG Advisory LLC Buys 2,420 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 37.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 146,240.9% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 32,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 32,173 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 586,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Veery Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 2.9% in the first quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 38,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 6.3% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 67,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Paul Liberman sold 643,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $25,070,323.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 682,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,593,657.80. The trade was a 48.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 52,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $1,767,501.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 516,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,299,694.87. This trade represents a 9.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,127,504 shares of company stock worth $42,687,810 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Stock Up 6.2%

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DraftKings stock opened at $35.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.83. The company has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a PE ratio of -33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.93. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.69 and a fifty-two week high of $53.61.

DKNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on DraftKings from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on DraftKings from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Macquarie reduced their target price on DraftKings from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Argus set a $60.00 target price on DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DraftKings has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.41.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DraftKings

DraftKings Company Profile

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.