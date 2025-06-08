RFG Advisory LLC Buys 360 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,176,338,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,685,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,852,000 after acquiring an additional 328,291 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 3,651,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,208,000 after purchasing an additional 180,849 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,271,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,486,000 after purchasing an additional 67,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,606,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,627,000 after purchasing an additional 10,270 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 5.8%

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $93.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.79. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $82.32 and a 12 month high of $95.12. The company has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.72.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

