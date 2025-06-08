RFG Advisory LLC Buys 43 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 708 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on Motorola Solutions from $527.00 to $511.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $513.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total transaction of $449,243.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,618.72. This trade represents a 57.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $417.80 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $370.00 and a twelve month high of $507.82. The firm has a market cap of $69.74 billion, a PE ratio of 45.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $419.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $443.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 197.59% and a net margin of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 36.39%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

