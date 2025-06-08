RFG Advisory LLC Buys 62 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SMH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 48.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,303,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,983,000 after purchasing an additional 424,042 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 320.0% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 6,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $252.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $170.11 and a 52-week high of $283.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.17.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

