RFG Advisory LLC Buys 740 Shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 740 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LCTD. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Sharkey Howes & Javer boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 17,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period.

BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of LCTD opened at $50.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.66 and a 200 day moving average of $46.32. The company has a market cap of $236.82 million, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.83. BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 52-week low of $41.26 and a 52-week high of $51.05.

About BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF

The BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA index. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies in developed markets outside of the US that are considered to be equipped for a low-carbon economy transition.

