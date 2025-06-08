RFG Advisory LLC Buys 78 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VV. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $276.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $221.41 and a 52 week high of $282.88.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

