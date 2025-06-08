RFG Advisory LLC Buys New Shares in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 14.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 25,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 9,360 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in EPR Properties by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 82,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in EPR Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $352,000. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPR Properties Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of EPR stock opened at $56.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.72. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $39.87 and a 52-week high of $56.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 7.81 and a current ratio of 7.81.

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

EPR Properties ( NYSE:EPR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $146.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.46 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 28.87% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a may 25 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 6.6%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 217.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on EPR. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on EPR Properties from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Brian Andrew Moriarty sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $129,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,395.01. This trade represents a 14.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 3,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total transaction of $161,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,321.30. The trade was a 6.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

