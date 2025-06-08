RFG Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 13,086 Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 8,354 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,338,000.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Stock Up 1.0%

Schwab 1000 Index ETF stock opened at $28.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a twelve month low of $23.18 and a twelve month high of $29.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.96 and a 200-day moving average of $28.02.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Profile

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

