RFG Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 14,547 Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.21.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $28.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.46. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $19.47 and a one year high of $31.48. The firm has a market cap of $62.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.74.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a $0.2925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $517,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 807,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,219,995. This trade represents a 2.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $1,522,440. Company insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

