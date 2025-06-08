RFG Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 9,938 Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL)

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILFree Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X Silver Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Tidemark LLC boosted its stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 379.6% during the fourth quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of SIL opened at $48.36 on Friday. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $28.02 and a 12 month high of $49.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.55. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85 and a beta of 0.76.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Company Profile

The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

