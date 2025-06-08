RFG Advisory LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

RFG Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FXI. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 51,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 3,225.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 243,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,724,000 after buying an additional 236,105 shares during the period. Finally, Fluent Financial LLC grew its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 427.9% during the fourth quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 107,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after buying an additional 87,100 shares during the period.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $36.59 on Friday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $38.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.30.

About iShares China Large-Cap ETF

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

