RFG Advisory LLC Decreases Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 572 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in S&P Global by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 23,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in S&P Global by 129,650.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $555.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Argus raised shares of S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $618.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $576.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $592.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total value of $255,215.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,619,016.33. This represents a 8.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Price Performance

NYSE SPGI opened at $519.58 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $425.49 and a twelve month high of $545.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.36 billion, a PE ratio of 42.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $492.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $504.25.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.14. S&P Global had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 27.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.16%.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.