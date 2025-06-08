RFG Advisory LLC Grows Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 29.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allstate Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $208.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.16. The company has a market cap of $55.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $156.66 and a 1 year high of $213.18.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.41 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

Allstate declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Argus upgraded shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Allstate from $200.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.20.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

