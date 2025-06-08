RFG Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 168,000.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 17,040 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $495,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 11,873.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 40,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 40,131 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $121.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.90. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $102.24 and a 1-year high of $136.42.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

