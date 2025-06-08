RFG Advisory LLC Has $256,000 Stock Holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO)

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Free Report) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,783 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. grew its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 2,340,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,892,000 after purchasing an additional 102,254 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 414,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,011,000 after buying an additional 122,847 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,944,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 113,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 60,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX grew its stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 112,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. 33.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Stock Up 1.6%

NYSE:PEO opened at $20.74 on Friday. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.35 and a 52 week high of $24.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.66.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Cuts Dividend

Adams Natural Resources Fund Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 28th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.03%.

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

