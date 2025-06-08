RFG Advisory LLC Invests $252,000 in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)

RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 17,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mobileye Global by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 37,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 10,338 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co purchased a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,793,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 47,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 11,299 shares during the period. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MBLY opened at $16.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42, a PEG ratio of 69.54 and a beta of 0.48. Mobileye Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $33.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.82 and a 200 day moving average of $16.20.

Mobileye Global ( NASDAQ:MBLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.87 million. Mobileye Global had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 186.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Boaz Ouriel sold 67,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $1,085,962.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,735,354.77. This represents a 38.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MBLY. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Mobileye Global from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America raised Mobileye Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Mobileye Global from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.63.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

