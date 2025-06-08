RFG Advisory LLC Invests $262,000 in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Up 0.9%

VHT stock opened at $247.67 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $234.11 and a 52 week high of $289.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.67.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

