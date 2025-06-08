RFG Advisory LLC Makes New $275,000 Investment in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Everest Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,560,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,288,000 after purchasing an additional 43,793 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth $488,588,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Everest Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,281,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,533,000 after buying an additional 4,544 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Everest Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,164,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,344,000 after buying an additional 8,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in Everest Group by 279.1% during the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 978,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,768,000 after acquiring an additional 720,572 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group stock opened at $346.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $346.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $354.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.53. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $320.00 and a 52 week high of $407.30.

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Everest Group had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 9.04%. Everest Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $16.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Everest Group’s payout ratio is 41.15%.

Several research firms have weighed in on EG. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Everest Group from $362.00 to $361.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Everest Group from $434.00 to $402.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Everest Group from $470.00 to $394.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Everest Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective (down previously from $420.00) on shares of Everest Group in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.09.

In other Everest Group news, Director Geraldine Losquadro sold 1,500 shares of Everest Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.63, for a total transaction of $540,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,428,175.77. This trade represents a 10.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

