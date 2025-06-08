RFG Advisory LLC Makes New $305,000 Investment in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,958,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,005,000 after purchasing an additional 72,384 shares during the period. Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth about $510,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Unity Software by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,123,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,335,000 after acquiring an additional 625,872 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Unity Software by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 376,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,467,000 after acquiring an additional 34,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth about $1,151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David Helgason sold 261,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $6,719,856.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,489,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,471,746.10. This represents a 3.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark Barrysmith sold 1,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $29,781.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 483,417 shares in the company, valued at $9,963,224.37. This trade represents a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,286,987 shares of company stock worth $30,302,451 over the last ninety days. 3.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE U opened at $25.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Unity Software Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.90 and a 52 week high of $30.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 2.29.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.19. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 36.63% and a negative return on equity of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on U shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. HSBC upgraded shares of Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Unity Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Unity Software from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Unity Software from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.14.

Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

