RFG Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 175.4% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 450.0% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

D has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price (down from $59.00) on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Argus raised shares of Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.63.

Shares of D stock opened at $55.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $47.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.93. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.99 and a one year high of $61.97.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.11. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

