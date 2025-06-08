RFG Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG)

RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 23,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 108,900.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,370 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 19,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares during the period.

Shares of DPG stock opened at $12.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.92. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.48 and a fifty-two week high of $12.55.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th.

In related news, major shareholder Metlife Investment Management, purchased 1,000,000 shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 748,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,700,000. This trade represents a -396.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

About Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

