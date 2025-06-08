RFG Advisory LLC Purchases 229 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,639,783 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,582,464,000 after purchasing an additional 229,807 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,104,954 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $831,723,000 after buying an additional 45,035 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $392,583,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,581,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $321,228,000 after buying an additional 192,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,423,149 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $289,027,000 after buying an additional 145,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DECK opened at $109.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.02. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $93.72 and a 12 month high of $223.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.19.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 41.71%. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to buy up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total transaction of $32,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,083.48. This represents a 2.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cindy L. Davis acquired 1,825 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $109.76 per share, with a total value of $200,312.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,198.40. The trade was a 15.85% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

DECK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (down from $235.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.68.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

