RFG Advisory LLC Purchases New Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,019 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHEL. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,463 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC raised its stake in Shell by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank raised its stake in Shell by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 6,696 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Shell in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,876,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Shell in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SHEL shares. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Shell from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Shell from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Shell from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Shell from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shell has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.26.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of SHEL opened at $68.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $203.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.88. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $58.55 and a 12 month high of $74.46.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $69.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.18 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Shell plc will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $0.716 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.90%.

Shell declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to reacquire up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

