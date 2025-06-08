RFG Advisory LLC Purchases New Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth $209,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in Enphase Energy by 51.4% during the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 10,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its position in Enphase Energy by 3.9% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 30,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 293,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,191,000 after buying an additional 33,350 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $65.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Mizuho set a $53.00 price objective on Enphase Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Barclays lowered Enphase Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (down from $59.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $78.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Mandy Yang sold 1,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $83,519.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,972,139.68. This trade represents a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 4,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.35 per share, with a total value of $185,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,598,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,099,559.60. The trade was a 0.25% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $41.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.65 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.65. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.59 and a 52-week high of $141.63.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

