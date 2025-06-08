RFG Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,891 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 824 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Illumina by 954.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 327 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Illumina news, CFO Ankur Dhingra bought 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $81.21 per share, for a total transaction of $495,381.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,022,616.26. This trade represents a 32.44% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ILMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $128.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $127.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. HSBC cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.84.

Illumina Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $82.66 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.70 and a 12 month high of $156.66. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of -10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.90 and a 200-day moving average of $104.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Illumina had a negative net margin of 27.95% and a positive return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

