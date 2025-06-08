RFG Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,920,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,601,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,130,000 after purchasing an additional 108,274 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,247,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,025,000 after purchasing an additional 84,765 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,139,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,530,000 after purchasing an additional 12,726 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2,535.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,037,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,500,000 after purchasing an additional 997,736 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NASDAQ BSJQ opened at $23.29 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.32 and a twelve month high of $23.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.14 and a 200 day moving average of $23.29.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.1319 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.