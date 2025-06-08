RFG Advisory LLC Sells 10,527 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 61.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,527 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J2 Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $683,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Client Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 76.5% in the first quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 7,509 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 24.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 54.3% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 76,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,378,000 after acquiring an additional 26,734 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA USRT opened at $57.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $48.47 and a 52 week high of $63.22.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.