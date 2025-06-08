RFG Advisory LLC Sells 187 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

RFG Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new position in Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Welltower in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 27.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Welltower Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $154.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.04 and its 200 day moving average is $141.86. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.13 and a 12-month high of $158.55. The stock has a market cap of $101.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.00, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. Welltower had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WELL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Welltower from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Welltower in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.25.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

