RFG Advisory LLC Sells 235 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

RFG Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its position in Targa Resources by 5,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRGP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. US Capital Advisors upgraded Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $206.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $202.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $218.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.07.

Targa Resources Stock Up 1.8%

NYSE:TRGP opened at $167.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.77. Targa Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $117.88 and a fifty-two week high of $218.51. The firm has a market cap of $36.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.07.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($1.13). The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 28.67%. Analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 73.66%.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

