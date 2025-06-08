RFG Advisory LLC Sells 3,178 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,178 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in CSX by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 32,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 6,427 shares during the period. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of CSX by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 15,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in CSX by 94,100.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,587 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in CSX by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 442,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,035,000 after purchasing an additional 24,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down previously from $34.00) on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.95.

CSX Trading Up 1.5%

NASDAQ CSX opened at $32.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.37. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $26.22 and a 12 month high of $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.24.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. CSX had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 28.15%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. CSX’s payout ratio is 31.14%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

