RFG Advisory LLC Sells 3,668 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC)

RFG Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC – Free Report) by 28.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,668 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 9,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 16,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

BDEC stock opened at $43.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.84 and a 200-day moving average of $42.85. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December has a fifty-two week low of $37.82 and a fifty-two week high of $44.52. The company has a market capitalization of $340.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.68.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (BDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BDEC was launched on Dec 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

