RFG Advisory LLC Sells 489 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 221.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG Energy Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $155.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a PE ratio of 39.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.17. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.11 and a 52-week high of $162.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.98 and a 200 day moving average of $107.81.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 48.96% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 28.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NRG Energy from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on NRG Energy from $138.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NRG Energy

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kevin Howell sold 50,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $7,725,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,563,471.50. The trade was a 47.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NRG Energy

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.