RFG Advisory LLC Sells 5,393 Shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX)

RFG Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX – Free Report) by 47.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,393 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grand Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:DFGX opened at $52.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.61 and its 200 day moving average is $52.57. Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.99 and a 1 year high of $54.48.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0167 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%.

The Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (DFGX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed exposure to the broad fixed income space outside the US. It holds foreign debt securities, of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years, with the objective of maximizing total returns.

