RFG Advisory LLC Takes $361,000 Position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Performance

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF stock opened at $63.08 on Friday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a twelve month low of $49.01 and a twelve month high of $64.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.08.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Profile

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

