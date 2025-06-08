RFG Advisory LLC Takes Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,281,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of FI stock opened at $166.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.44. The company has a market cap of $92.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.25 and a twelve month high of $238.59.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 20th that authorizes the company to buyback 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FI. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $254.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $268.00 price objective (up from $267.00) on shares of Fiserv in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $403,628.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,577,901.80. This trade represents a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $904,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,385 shares in the company, valued at $4,061,600. This represents a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

