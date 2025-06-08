Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 70,748 Shares of Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,748 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.16% of Viper Energy worth $15,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VNOM. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 103.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 22,334 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $450,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,671 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 13,964 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $1,641,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Viper Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VNOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Viper Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.85.

Viper Energy Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of Viper Energy stock opened at $41.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.24. Viper Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.71 and a 1 year high of $56.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.64. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.00.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. Viper Energy had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Viper Energy, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viper Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

Viper Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Viper Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.