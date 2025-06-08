Rhumbline Advisers Buys 2,661 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 302,064 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $16,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in ACI Worldwide by 6,709.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 178,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,776,000 after acquiring an additional 176,059 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in ACI Worldwide by 121.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 90,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,695,000 after buying an additional 20,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 88,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,586,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ACI Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $47.30 on Friday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.32 and a 52 week high of $59.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.06 and its 200-day moving average is $52.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 1.07.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $394.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Warsop III purchased 5,000 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.57 per share, for a total transaction of $242,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 326,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,878,601.54. This represents a 1.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

