Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stock Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 265,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,689 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $16,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 4,682.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 40,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 39,991 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 299,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,392,000 after buying an additional 31,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,713,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SRPT stock opened at $43.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.29. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $34.10 and a one year high of $173.25.

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($5.62). Sarepta Therapeutics had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $744.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Claude Nicaise sold 2,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total transaction of $248,203.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,771,187.68. This trade represents a 8.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

SRPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $183.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $163.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Scotiabank raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.61.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

