Rhumbline Advisers Grows Holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 333,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Rambus were worth $17,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RMBS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Rambus by 448.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rambus by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 11,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rambus by 160.3% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 10,450 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Rambus by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 386,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,718,000 after purchasing an additional 34,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Rambus by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 190,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,089,000 after purchasing an additional 33,980 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RMBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

Rambus Price Performance

NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $57.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.53. Rambus Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.43 and a 12-month high of $69.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Steven Laub sold 1,847 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $101,806.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,057 shares in the company, valued at $499,221.84. This trade represents a 16.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total transaction of $537,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,047,718.49. The trade was a 3.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,848 shares of company stock valued at $3,182,033 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

