Rhumbline Advisers Has $15.81 Million Stock Holdings in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 122,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $15,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPX Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,031,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,153,000 after buying an additional 89,770 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in SPX Technologies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,150,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,462,000 after buying an additional 37,468 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in SPX Technologies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 723,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,321,000 after buying an additional 26,995 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in SPX Technologies by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,527,000 after buying an additional 56,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 705,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,714,000 after purchasing an additional 11,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

SPXC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised SPX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Sidoti raised SPX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley initiated coverage on SPX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised SPX Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SPX Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.20.

Shares of SPX Technologies stock opened at $157.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 42.36, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.21. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $183.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.17.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $482.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.32 million. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

In other SPX Technologies news, Director Rick D. Puckett sold 6,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.01, for a total transaction of $1,043,987.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,167,147.70. This represents a 16.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

